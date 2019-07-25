VALDOSTA – Flooding the halls of PruittHealth nursing facilities were yellow and white daisies planted in a yellow smiley-face mug with a yellow balloon attached.
“We hope that we have brightened your day,” read a card in the holder.
The Flower Gallery delivered bouquets to 400 residents at PruittHealth’s four facilities this week as part of National Make Someone Smile Week.
Tuesday, resident Bessie Mathis received her bouquet when the Flower Gallery delivered to PruittHealth-Heritage House.
“Every time they come in, it’s excitement,” she said. “We enjoy them when they come and bring flowers and smiley cups.”
Of the 12 years the Flower Gallery has been delivering to PruittHealth, Mathis has been a recipient the last four.
She said receiving the “beautiful flowers” makes her feel the community cares.
Community members assisted with flower delivery including 20 members of the Garden Center. The garden clubs also help with arranging and decorating.
“The patients love them and we love giving back to the community and we love seeing their smiles,” said Susan Mullis, owner of the Flower Gallery, a flower shop located downtown.
Barry Audain, PruittHealth administrator, said community involvement provides encouragement for residents.
“A lot of them don’t have families that can come out and see them every day so it’s uplifting and encouraging to them,” he said. “It gives them something to look forward to when you have people come in and spend time with them.”
He said the event brought smiles to him because he knows the gesture will make a large difference for residents.
“After today, I’m going to hear about it all week,” he said.
Tuesday was Audain’s first “Smile Day.”
During the past few years, Tanyala Calloway, former PruittHealth activities director, has been coordinating the event with the Flower Gallery. She died earlier in the year.
“This right here will definitely spark that memory about her so you know that she lives on in our hearts,” he said.
Mugs for the bouquets were donated by the Teleflora floral wire service company, Mullis said.
