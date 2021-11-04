HAHIRA – Benefitting babies born with heart defects, the Holland Holloway Fund sponsors a Boston butt sale and gathering 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Hahira Train Depot, 220 W. Main St.
The event is held to honor young Holland, who was born with a congenital heart defect.
"Holland was born, we thought, pretty healthy," Janet Holloway, her grandmother, said.
Jeremy Holloway, Holland's father, said she was born with a heart murmur.
Following her release from the hospital, Janet Holloway said her granddaughter had a doctor's visit for a routine check-up the next day and got sick later in the day.
Holland was life-flighted to Atlanta, where she had three open heart surgeries and other procedures, the family said.
Both Janet and Jeremy Holloway confirmed Holland, who is now 5 years old, is currently doing good.
Jeremy Holloway said Holland has a mechanical valve in her heart and will be on blood thinners for the remainder of her life, adding she has check-ups every four to six months.
"We feel like we're a very fortunate family, and while me and my wife was staying in Atlanta with our daughter, we've seen several other babies with heart defects," he said.
Some of those babies were not able to have their families be with them, leading the Holloways to want to assist families of babies with heart defects, he said
"The big thing with us is to make sure other families don't have to sacrifice to be with their babies," he said.
A fundraiser was started in Moultrie to help the Holloway family with costs during the time of Holland's stay in Atlanta.
The fundraiser has been continuing in Hahira through the Holland Holloway Fund since 2016 to give to babies with a similar experience and has donated proceeds to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Jeremy Holloway said about $30,000 to $40,000 was given to families and a donation went to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta thanks to the 2020 event.
"We're very grateful to be able to help," he said.
Organizers are striving to assist other families be with their children in similar situations.
Jeremy Holloway said babies born prematurely or with conditions outside of heart defects are beneficiaries of the funding along with those who are born with defects.
Janet Holloway hopes to bring awareness to babies with heart defects through the Boston butt sale and gathering Saturday.
"One out of every 100 babies born is a heart baby is a statistic that I've read," she said.
A representative from the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta will speak at the event, she said, adding there will be a raffle and T-shirt sale.
The event has expanded, partnering with the City of Hahira, and now includes pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, bounce houses and live music.
Recipients of the Holland Holloway Fund and their families will be in attendance.
"We just like to come together (and) see what God has done through this fundraiser and how we've been able to give to other families and just make a difference for these heart babies," Holloway said.
Boston butts are $40 each, according to organizers.
Aside from Hahira, the event includes a Boston butt pick-up 5-7 p.m., Nov. 24, both at Southern Tractor Supply in Moultrie and Norman Park Elementary in Norman Park.
Visit facebook.com/hollandhollowayfund for more information.
