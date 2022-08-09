VALDOSTA – The Christmas in July spirit carries on in August, as over 500 underserved families had school supplies delivered right to their doorsteps this Saturday.
Instead of Santa and his reindeers, it was Beautiful Creations by Chanel and dozens of volunteers that visited parents and children in Ora Lee West, Hudson Dockett, Park Chase and Brittany Woods for their 14th annual Boots on the Ground event, delivering backpacks of school supplies and clothing.
Chanel Randolph, president of Beautiful Creations by Chanel, said the initiative initially started out as a back-to-school giveaway at Scott Park, spurred by her time as a Walmart customer service manager and hearing parents talk to their children about not being able to purchase certain school supplies.
“We kinda just gave away supplies there (Scott Park), and we also gave away bicycles and things of that nature. This is our eighth year doing what’s called ‘Boots on the Ground’, and that’s just walking around the neighborhood and passing it out,” she said.
“I feel like it has a bigger impact when we can actually go to the people who can’t get to the different school drives.”
Park Chase resident Tashaka Johnson and her second grade bound daughter fit the bill. Johnson suffers from epilepsy and is unable to drive due to her condition. She said that, as a single mother, school shopping is an expensive endeavor. Trying to get a ride to giveaways has been difficult for her, and she’s grateful for the organization’s delivery approach, as it helps not just her, but many families in the community.
“Me and my daughter were inside laying down, and I looked out the window like ‘What’s going on?’ and see about 30 cars in line. I saw one kid with a book bag and figured this got to be something for the kids. I just went around knocking on everybody's doors getting all of the kids to come outside,” she said.
“My daughter got just about everything she needs. It helped us out tremendously. It also helped the kids out here. For one, they had the tennis shoes, and so many kids out here needed new tennis shoes for school. They really saved a lot of kids this year with the shoes.”
Randolph said that helping families in similar circumstances to the Johnsons is the most rewarding aspect of the work Beautiful Creations does.
“Getting to the kids and people who may not know about the school drives, we get to be a big factor in their lives. Our first encounter when we started with Ora Lee West was meeting a grandmother who was taking care of her grandkids because both of their parents were incarcerated. And she started crying because she didn’t know about this, and it was a blessing for her to receive those supplies because it was one less thing she had to worry about,” she said.
“We’re always looking for volunteers and sponsors; we do mentoring and tutoring. We do this event, and we do a Christmas event every year. We give scholarships away with Valdosta High students. We also send seniors to prom. Any way we can expand and network with different organizations or companies that want to help to make this vision bigger and better, we’re all open to that.”
For more information, vist https://www.beautifulcreationsbychanel.org/.
