BOOKS: Zarainia Finds Her Forever Home: Lorrayne Walcott Jenkins; Nida Saeed

Lorrayne Walcott Jenkins is a Valdosta author who has started a book series featuring a small girl looking for a family in the foster system.
With illustrations by Nida Saeed, "Zarainia Finds Her Forever Home" is a children's book but one where some parents may want to read it first before reading it with their children.
Jenkins holds no punches in describing situations that some children face in becoming part of the foster care system as well as some harsh realities they may face in hoping to find their "forever home."
Jenkins promises that this is a series of books. So the young girl Zarainia's search for a forever family does not reach a conclusion here but the character retains hope that she will find them.
Zarainia is a 7-year-old foster child who "seeks stability and love and her forever home," Jenkins writes in an author's note on the back of the book. "I hope to explore different topics that foster and adoptive children as well as other children face on a daily basis."
Jenkins was born in Manhattan but now lives in Valdosta working in the health field, according to her author's bio.
To contact her, email allaboutwriting@yahoo.com.
