Amanda M. Usher, The Valdosta Daily Times lifestyles editor, has penned a book of poetry under the pen name Amanda Marie.
"Word Play: A Collection of Inspiration" includes several poems she wrote during her college years, according to a foreword in the book.
"Releasing 'Word Play' is an act of courage and bravery," she writes. "This collection is a mixture of strength, uplifting and realness."
She notes that writing helps her believe in herself because it "listens to me in a non-judgmental manner. No interruptions. No questions. It's selfless and gives more to me than I can give to it."
In "Word Play," Usher writes poetry from personal experience and by observing other people. Her poetry is written in a direct style that is personal but universal. Many readers will be able to identify with the female perspectives in the book.
"Word Play" looks at relationships between men and women, gaining confidence, discovering aspects of the world and people.
Usher said she plans for "Word Play" to be her first book and she has more poetry ready for other volumes.
The book is available in print and as an e-book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.