Bret Baier has found a winning theme with his "Three Days" series of history books.
Baier concentrates on three days in a president's life that made a lasting impact on the presidential career and the nation.
"Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower’s Final Mission” focused on the last days of Eisenhower’s presidency. “Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of the Soviet Empire” centered on a speech Reagan gave to students at Moscow State University in late May 1988.
The newly released "Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Gamble to Win World War II" takes readers to the Tehran Conference in Iran where the Big Three Allies – American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Marshal Josef Stalin – met to prepare for D-Day and weigh the postwar world.
As Baier did with the previous books, he finds a pivotal three-day period in a president's life but he also spends more than half of the volume building the biography of the featured president. Unlike the first two books, "Brink" doesn't center on the circumstances surrounding a groundbreaking presidential speech.
Also, FDR and the Tehran Conference have received far more pages from historians than Reagan in Moscow and Eisenhower in his twilight presidency, Baier still weaves an intriguing tale focused mostly on Roosevelt but also featuring compelling profiles of Churchill and Stalin.
The newsman with Catherine Whitney have found a winning combination with the "Three Days" series. Readers may pick up a sign that this one may be his last in the series, given he writes that "Brink" wraps up his look at crucial days in the lives of three 20th century presidents. Days that are connected with how America dealt with war and Soviet communism. Dealing with the Soviets is a centerpiece of all three volumes.
Hopefully, Baier, a Fox newsman, will find reasons to visit other presidents or other historical figures for a few days in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.