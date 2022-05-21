BOOKS: This Will Not Pass: Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns

Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns get to the crux of the current state of American politics about a dozen pages from the end of their book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future."
"The American two-party system cannot function well unless at least one party is politically powerful, internally coherent, and serious about governing all at the same time. At the end of 2021, it was impossible to describe either the ruling Democrats or the Republican opposition in those terms."
The argument can be made for 2022, as well.
In chronicling the politics from the end of the presidency of Donald Trump to the first year of Joe Biden's presidency and how Democrats and Republicans have acted during both presidencies, Martin and Alexander pose that the Republicans cannot govern because they have placed the temperament of one man – Trump – above party and country while the Democrats cannot govern because of the infighting of its myriad interest groups.
That and Democrats and Republicans mostly refusing to work with each other and when they do they are either accused of betraying the party or threatened with being "primaried" by the former president, respectively.
While the book does shine a hard light on the presidencies of Trump and Biden, the main focus is on how congressional members of both sides of the aisle respond and react to the former president and current president – through Trump's blatant refusal to concede the election to the coronavirus to funding for Americans to Biden's inability to garner enough votes within his own party to pass his ambitious agenda.
The book is written in a tight, journalistic style, filled with research and interviews from dozens of sources. "This Will Not Pass" is a hard look at the dysfunction at the heart of American government. Martin and Alexander give neither party or president a pass.
