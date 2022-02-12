BOOKS: The Water Dancer: Victoria James

Victoria James has started a planned series of books with "The Water Dancer."
James of Valdosta wrote and illustrated the book.
Zulaya is a high school student who loves to dance but is shy about dancing in public. She is seeking her identity. She knows who she wants to be but is uncertain about how to be that person.
She also learns she has an unexpected power when she dances – she can control water through her various moves. She discovers courage, too, as she uses her powers to help her classmates.
James writes in a straight-forward style with Zulaya as narrator. The illustrations are colorful drawings that give the book an additional diary-like feel.
In her author bio in the book, James notes: "I have loved writing ever since I was a girl. There is nothing better than to be able to write it all down on paper when words seem to fail you."
She is the mother of three children.
She had an earlier book titled "Finding Courage."
"The League of Dance" is the second book in "The Water Dancer" series.
More information: Visit victoriajamestheauthor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.