Ray Bradbury had a one-of-a-kind vision that fueled imaginations throughout the latter half of the 20th century and beyond.
Best known for "The Martian Chronicles," "Fahrenheit 451" and "The Sound of Thunder" – the short story responsible for the "butterfly effect" concept, Bradbury created well-written tales that explored social norms and human perceptions through fantasy and science fiction.
His novels, which also include "Something Wicked This Way Comes," are revelations of human insight told with wit and wisdom.
His short stories include similar insights and are just plain fun, even when those stories are 50 years old or older.
"The Toynbee Convector" is one such Bradbury collection.
Here, a man creates a better future by, well, creating the idea of a better future; a ghost seeks refuge on the Orient Express; a couple who fall in love through a mutual love for Laurel & Hardy; a banshee who exacts her centuries-old revenge on a past cad by targeting a current one; a band of disembodied sprites who find their desires fulfilled in the passions of an old man's memories, etc.
About two dozen short stories fill this book, which includes additional time-travel stories. Well worth the effort to find this time or any time.
