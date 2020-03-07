One year.
We remember Winston Churchill mostly because of his actions during a year-long period between 1940-41.
The period when the 65-year-old new British prime minister defied the previously unstoppable push of Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany. The months after most of Europe folded under blitzkrieg, months before the United States entered the war, the year when England stood alone against Germany.
When the British people refused to cower beneath the Nazi bombing. When Churchill led his nation through a mix of ebullient nerve and iron will.
"The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz" chronicles that period when Churchill and Britain were the only things standing between Western freedom and Nazi domination.
Erik Larson tells this story with the same combination of research and narrative drive as one would come to expect from the bestselling author of "The Devil in the White City" and "Dead Wake."
Larson is a master of detail. He is a master storyteller. Together, he creates history books that are masterpieces.
"The Splendid and the Vile" is another masterpiece.
Larson is not interested in writing a full biography of Churchill. Instead, he paints a portrait of the Churchill of each moment during that year, as well as the people around him.
He doesn't forget the "vile" either. Larson spends time with Hitler and Hermann Goring, who led the German air force's bombing of Britain.
"The Splendid and the Vile" is a powerful account of an indomitable personality who turned Britain's darkest days into a succession of its finest hours.
