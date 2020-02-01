Kurt Vonnegut has been dead for more than a dozen years.
Long enough that most of the posthumous works and the writings he never intended to be published have been published and made public.
Long enough to have read several of the books he did want the public to read — ones that were published while he was alive. The ones that perhaps you didn't read while an author was alive so you read them after the author dies.
Vonnegut was a prolific writer so there's plenty from which to choose: The classic "Slaughterhouse Five," "Hocus Pocus," "Slapstick," "Cat's Cradle," "Breakfast of Champions," "Mother Night" and many more.
Including "The Sirens of Titan," which I picked up a couple of weeks ago.
Here, the world's richest and arguably most immoral man has his mind erased during a journey through space. There's a Martian invasion orchestrated by a man who can see the future and wants to start a new religion.
Like his other works, "The Sirens of Titan" is satire. Originally published in 1959, "Sirens" was Vonnegut's second novel.
It's telling. "Sirens" is good but not as satisfyingly good as "Mother Night" or "Slaughterhouse Five." Still, "Sirens" is considered the book that first put Vonnegut on the literary map — which led to all of the other books.
Still, even with its lessons on life, morality and death, the book has that Vonnegut sense of humor. Always welcome. Always surprising given the horrors he witnessed.
A World War II veteran, he was an American prisoner of war after being captured by the Nazis. He was in an underground prison bunker when American forces firebombed the German city of Dresden. What he has described as a beautiful city of art and culture was reduced to rubble and cinders and thousands upon thousands of mostly old men, women and children were killed.
As a POW, Vonnegut was forced to gather the bodies of the dead Dresden residents. He witnessed the horrors of war from both his own side as well as the enemy’s perspective.
Given this dark history, it is amazing that Vonnegut developed such a keen sense of humor in his writing. The humor was always there, sometimes as farce, sometimes with the skeletal grin of a death’s head.
"Sirens" asks what is the meaning of life then Vonnegut answers his own question. In his own wonderfully peculiar way.
Though gone, though not his best work, readers should listen to the call of "The Sirens of Titan."
