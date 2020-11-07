A couple survives a harrowing international flight.
A professor prepares to watch the Super Bowl with her distant husband and a former student studying Einstein, while they wait for the couple to arrive after their plane lands.
Then, everything goes down. TVs, phones, computers, flights – all the things that connect us, all of the things that keep us isolated and apart.
Don DeLillo returns with a short novel in "The Silence." So short a novel that it really falls into the category of novella.
DeLillo is a master of the craft. He's critically acclaimed and award winning, and rightly so for novels such as "White Noise," "Falling Man" and his masterpiece, "Underworld."
Given DeLillo's credentials and past works, it's tempting to compare "The Silence" to French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre's play, "No Exit," but it more closely resembles "The Twilight Zone," and sadly a not very compelling episode of "The Twilight Zone."
"The Silence" feels like a script in its spare use of language and stark atmosphere of a cloistered stage set.
Perhaps, it's unfair to compare "The Silence" to Sartre or "The Twilight Zone," but which one suffers the slight depends on the reader/viewer.
DeLillo remains a master but wait for the less expensive paperback or purchase the less expensive ebook. Or better yet, check it out from the library – check it out in the morning and it can be returned to the library by noon.
