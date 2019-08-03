Documentarian Ken Burns worked his magic on the Roosevelt family several years ago.
He traced the family to its Dutch roots and its rise on the American landscape. Its branches that found a home in New York then stamped its DNA on a nation.
The thrust of the multi-part documentary was on Theodore Roosevelt, his niece Eleanor who married their cousin Franklin Delano Roosevelt. As well as some of the antipathy between the two sides of the Roosevelt family.
As to be expected with a work by Ken Burns, the documentary was wonderful to watch, informative and as compelling as any dynastic drama.
So is the companion book written by Burns and Geoffrey C. Ward.
The book contains the passages from the documentary as well as hundreds of photographs of the family.
It not only traces the dynamics of a famed family but the historical fingerprints the Roosevelts left on the United States in the 20th century. An influence that is still felt in the nation a century later.
This is a big, coffee table book, a fitting companion for the grand sweep of the documentary and for a grand family of American history.
