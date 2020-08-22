Judging from the titles, some readers may think James Calemine's books are all horror tales, or having read his first books, two volumes of "Insured Beyond the Grave," they may think "The Road to Hell" is more of the same.
But "Insured Beyond the Grave Vols. 1 and 2" are essay, article, email, travelogue and interview collections. Though the title may sound like a horror novel, it is a reference that the works of the featured artists, musicians and writers will be remembered long past the mortal lives of their creators.
But "The Road to Hell" is a collection of short horror stories. Calemine follows the mini-lit format of telling a story in a few pages or less.
And it's not a Stephen King or Joe Hill type of horror book. Readers won't find ectoplasmic ghosts or eons-old clowns living in sewer culverts or werewolves or vampires or telekinetic teenagers or possessed hotels. Though they may wish they would find these things instead.
No. Calemine fills his book with the deep dread of everyday living in a modern world.
A world of poisoned drinking water and corporate coverup, of mass shootings, of being haunted by a photo, of hurricanes and flooding, the teetering balance of scientific knowledge and magical observation of an eclipse, of being framed for a crime by a witch practicing seduction and lies, of a modern-day plague, of being drowned by technology.
The book is fiction but is informed with the hard-won experiences of Calemine's characters who face the true dread – often lonely people trying to establish human connections in a world that is overly connected and ever more divided.
Some of the stories read like traditional short fiction. Others read like an op-ed newspaper column.
Calemine urges readers to read the book in one sitting. "The Road to Hell" is a short volume filled with short stories.
It's not a challenging request but Calemine's themes will challenge readers. Reading the book in one sitting presses the urgency of Calemine's horrors – a world that crowds too hard, too close, too fast, a world as recognizable as looking up from the pages of this book.
"The Road to Hell" is published by Valdosta-based Snake Nation Press: www.snakenationpress.org.
