BOOKS: The President and the Freedom Fighter: Brian Kilmeade

As with what seems like every other Fox News correspondent, "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade has a side hustle in writing a series of history books.
Since "George Washington's Secret Six," Kilmeade has penned history books about Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Sam Houston.
"The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and Their Battle to Save America's Soul" is his latest history book.
And it is perhaps his best.
Like other books where titans of history meet, the majority of this book is spent chronicling the biographies of Lincoln and Douglass. Prior to meeting, Douglass penned many articles and gave many speeches mostly criticizing Lincoln and his presidential policies. Douglass was not always a Lincoln critic; he also praised some of Lincoln's moves to end slavery.
They met less than a handful of times while Lincoln was president. Though the meetings seemed to leave an impression on both of them.
However, Lincoln never had the opportunity to write memoirs so his full impressions of Douglass are unknown. Douglass lived three decades after Lincoln's assassination so his thoughts about Lincoln then and later are available.
Still, Kilmeade mines deep connections between the white President and the Black abolitionist.
And while the meetings are brief, readers benefit greatly from the biographies. Lincoln is reportedly the second most written-about person in the English language; only Jesus has been the subject of more books.
While many readers will already know the information about Lincoln in this book, Douglass' biography will be a revelation for many readers.
He built upon rudimentary reading lessons taught to him as a child in slavery to become a newspaper editor/publisher/owner, a famed author/memoirist and influential speaker. He escaped slavery as a young man to become one of the most famous men in America and one of the most famous Americans in other nations.
Kilmeade writes in an engaging style in a thoroughly researched book. He shares many points about the lives of both men but sticks to his theme of "The President and The Freedom Fighter."
