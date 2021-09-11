BOOKS: The Norse Myths: Kevin Crossley-Holland

The blasted bones of a frost giant named Ymir and a giant cow create the universe. The nine worlds connected by the world tree Yggdrasill. The Earth is Midgard; the heavens are Asgard; and a number of other worlds abound such as the giants’ Jotunheim.
There is the rise of the All-Father Odin who plucked his eye for wisdom, who hung from a tree to learn more, steeped in war and poetry and wisdom and grim humor.
There is Thor the thunderer, with his goat-led chariot, with his temper and bristling red beard, with his mystic hammer Mjolnir.
There is Loki the trickster, the god of mischief, the half-brother of Odin, an archetype of the adversary, a foil turned to foul betrayer and bringer of destruction.
Until it all ends, all nine worlds, all of the gods of Asgard fall, the battle between Thor and Jormungand the Midgard Serpent, the world ablaze from the fiery sword of Surt, all comes crumbling to an end with the coda of brave Balder’s fall ushering in the ruin of Ragnarok the end of the world.
All of these characters, realms and more are collected in this excellent re-telling of Norse mythology by Kevin Crossley-Holland.
Relying heavily on known texts, Crossley-Holland presents a historical introduction of the Vikings and their building of the Norse myths as well as the creation of the Norse gods and the Norse creation of the world. The volume ends with fine notes on each of the known 32 Norse myths. And there are the myths themselves.
Crossley-Holland studiously uses various texts to craft his highly enjoyable retelling of the myths. Each myth can be read on its own, but the author ties several of them together so that reading them from one to 32 is more of an episodic telling rather than a stringing together of unrelated tales.
It is also fascinating to read these as tales created for adults. These are not children’s stories as we often relegate myths. They are flesh-and-blood tales of gods who lived, warred and loved as if they were epic humans rather than chaste divine beings.
Crossley-Holland’s “The Norse Myths” is a fun and fascinating read.
