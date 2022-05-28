BOOKS: The Mysterious Affair at Styles: Agatha Christie

Reaching for one of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot novels seemed only natural after watching Theatre Guild Valdosta's excellent stage production of "Murder on the Orient Express."
So, why not pick up the first novel featuring the Belgian detective.
"The Mysterious Affair at Styles" was published more than 100 years ago and remains a fun read. Here, Poirot is what would become his usual arrogant, meticulous self, with glints of the humor and pathos that made him such a comfortable character for readers to visit in more than 33 novels, two plays and 50 short stories penned between 1920-75 ... as well as numerous films and stage adaptations.
"The Mysterious Affair at Styles" was also Christie's first published book. She would become the bestselling novelist of all time after the Bible and Shakespeare.
"Styles" not only reveals the characteristics of Poirot but the early elements of what made Christie such a popular writer.
Here, Poirot must solve who poisoned a woman in her home – a place where several people live and had access to her. A house full of possible suspects ... and Poirot solves the crime in dramatic fashion, making his case during the course of a murder trial of the police suspect.
The "official authorized edition" of "Styles" ends with the next to last chapter that Christie was encouraged to revise but includes her original chapter for readers to compare. The volume also includes a couple of Christie essays describing Poirot's favorite cases as well as her contentious relationship with her most famous character.
"Styles" isn't the greatest Poirot case, nor as famous as "Murder on the Orient Express" or "Death on the Nile," but it's a must-read for any Poirot or Christie fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.