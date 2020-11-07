BOOKS: The Midnight Library: Matt Haig

Nora Seed is miserable.
She passed up the possibility of being an Olympic swimmer, playing in a successful rock band, marrying a guy she felt she loved, snubbed a guy she thinks she could have loved, ignored an interest in scientific endeavors.
Instead, she lives alone, working what she feels is an unfulfilling job, with no hope for the future.
Miserable.
So, she decides to end it all but instead finds herself in the Midnight Library, a place where every possible outcome to her life and all of the decisions and choices that shape a life are available to her.
She can see what her life would be like had she been an Olympic swimmer, had she become a rock star, had she married that one guy, had she had coffee with the other guy, had she become a glaciologist, etc.
Nora learns important lessons along the way and one expects the reader may learn a few lessons of self-discovery, too.
Matt Haig has written a few novels, including the excellent "How to Stop Time."
"The Midnight Library" is a good book but the concept feels a little too much like a Mitch Albom novel – an extraordinary thing happens to someone, the character and reader learn lessons about life.
Not necessarily the best recipe for an enjoyable novel, especially if comparing it to more recent Mitch Albom novels.
And Nora is not the most likable character. Many readers will see her as a person who squandered too many grand opportunities, rather than a sympathetic character.
But it's her life, not my life or your life, and that's the whole idea – find your life then live it.
