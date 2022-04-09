BOOKS: The many books of Freddie L. Sirmans Sr.

Freddie L. Sirmans Sr. may still be the most prolific author in Valdosta.
For many years, three or four times per year, Sirmans drops off copies of his latest books at the offices of The Valdosta Daily Times.
His books are stream-of-consciousness political essays. Some diatribes, some philosophical, some angry, some thoughtful, etc.
Through the years, he has dropped off dozens of mostly paperback editions of his books. More recent books have been hard-cover editions.
Some titles from the past include “Days to USA Economic Collapse ...," “Only Trump Stands Between Freedom and Full USA Socialism," "Evil 1938 Socialist Minimum Wage Law is Destroying USA," "Deadly Cost of Low Morals and Values," "Writer Gives Warning on Liberalism and Discovers Likely Neurotic Symptom Cure," "USA Economy Will Collapse in 2015 Unless 1938 Minimum Wage Law is Repealed," etc.
The pandemic hasn't stopped him from writing and arguably even inspired him, given the title of one recent book, "Can the USA Welfare State Survive the COVID-19 Virus."
The most recent book is "Damn the Heart Aches and Shame, Writer Slogs On." This book is in three parts and offers a variety of reads. The first part is under the heading of "A Classic Novel." The second part, "Understanding Economics." The third part, "A Classic Fable."
Readers may or may not agree with Sirmans but he has plenty to say.
These books and many of his previous books are available at the website www.FLSirmans.com.
