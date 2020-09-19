"The Lost City of the Monkey God" is one of those books that can hit a lot of buttons for a reader with a diverse number of interests.
History. Check.
Legends. Check.
Epic storytelling. Check.
Travelogue. Check.
Scientific angle. Check.
Different cultures. Check.
Mystery. Check.
Memoir. Check.
A chill of horror. Check.
Douglas Preston is known as an author of thrillers. Probably best known for his best-selling series of Agent Pendergast novels and Gideon Crews novels with co-author Lincoln Child.
But he's also chronicled some of his real-life adventures in articles for the American Museum of Natural History, the New Yorker and National Geographic as well as non-fiction books such as "The Monsters of Florence" and "Cities of Gold."
In "The Lost City of the Monkey God," Preston chronicles the unsuccessful searches through the centuries for the legendary White City – home of a lost culture deep in the Honduran rainforest.
Preston is a writer in the company of scientists, adventurers and explorers who find what they believe is the "lost city" deep in the jungle. They travel to Honduras, pitted against poisonous snakes, insects, never-ending rains and mud, scientific controversy, concerns of looting, etc., in a race against time before they must leave the site.
While they are concerned with venomous snakes, it is the insects that cause a more insidious threat. Weeks after returning home, several members of the expedition discover they have an incurable, potentially disfiguring and deadly disease.
Preston leads readers through the long history, cultural differences and sense of discovery through the book. He serves as the perfect guide – a person readers can identify with – as he travels deep into the jungle.
Released a few weeks ago, the final chapters focus on the disease they face. The final chapter touches upon the fragile balance between humanity and diseases – a reminder that like the mysteries of the past are being revealed, the world is becoming smaller in the 21st century.
A lesson we have hopefully learned given our experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
