Most Lincoln biographies mention President-elect Abraham Lincoln traveling into Washington, D.C., in disguise, in the middle of the night, due to rumors of assassination plots.
The instance gets a line or two or even close to a page, but usually, it's mentioned quickly and Lincoln is thrust forward to his inauguration and into the Civil War.
Not with Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch's latest collaboration, "The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America's 16th President – and Why It Failed."
The pre-inauguration assassination plot fills the pages of this book and it is a fascinating tale.
Meltzer and Mensch delve deep into the life of Lincoln especially the weeks and days leading to his need to pass through Baltimore, Md., a pro-Southern city, to reach Washington, D.C., for the inauguration.
They also follow Allan Pinkerton, the famed detective, who goes undercover to reveal the organized plot to kill Lincoln, and they investigate the plotters.
Like their past book, "The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington,” Meltzer and Mensch take what is a footnote or an aside in many biographies and find a treasure trove of information.
Like that book, too, "The Lincoln Conspiracy" is written with the flair of a suspense novel.
Good reason for that.
Meltzer leads a versatile career as a writer.
In addition to history books, he has penned numerous thriller novels such as “The Book of Lies,” “The Book of Fate,” “The Inner Circle,” “The Fifth Assassin,” “The President’s Shadow,” as well as bestselling comic books, such as "Identity Crisis."
He is the writer of “History Decoded: The 10 Greatest Conspiracies of All Time" and the lead of the History Channel's “Brad Meltzer’s Decoded.”
The "Conspiracy" series provides fascinating looks at little-known mysteries in history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.