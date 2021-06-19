BOOKS: The Life & Times of Louis Lomax: Thomas Aiello

Some Valdosta residents may wonder while reading Thomas Aiello's excellent biography, "The Life & Times of Louis Lomax: The Art of Deliberate Disunity" – or even just this book review – why they have never heard of Louis Lomax, one of Valdosta's most famous sons.
Aiello addresses the start of Valdosta ignoring Lomax 60 years ago when the local book store refused to carry his book, "The Reluctant African," stating since no one had requested it, "they did not want any in stock." Even Valdosta State College refused to carry Lomax's book.
And while Valdosta knows his relative, J.L. Lomax, for whom a school is named, the name of Louis Lomax is almost forgotten locally 50 years after his death.
But it is a name we should know. As Aiello chronicles in his book, Louis Lomax was a journalist, an orator and a debater. He covered and knew Dr. Martin Luther King and also debated and toured with Malcolm X. He worked on a groundbreaking television documentary with Mike Wallace of later "60 Minutes" fame. Lomax wrote bestselling books and newspaper and magazine articles of national significance. He was a regular on the early "Tonight Show." He was the first Black man to host a television show – the twice weekly "Louis Lomax Show" in Los Angeles in the 1960s.
Aiello covers Lomax's achievements but also the controversies surrounding his work and the foibles that defined his life – the multiple marriages, a youthful criminal conviction, the constant need for money, the recurring air of a confidence man. Aiello paints a full portrait in "The Life & Times of Louis Lomax."
Lomax died July 30, 1970. He was 47 years old.
But he was born Aug. 16, 1922. He spent his childhood years and youth in Valdosta. While Valdosta may know little about Lomax, Aiello shares plenty of material about Lomax's childhood in Valdosta, how Valdosta treated Lomax and other Black people in the early to mid 20th century, how the town ignored him during his successes and what Lomax thought of his native South Georgia town in retrospect.
Arguably, Aiello draws upon his connection to Valdosta to strengthen this link. Aiello is an associate professor of history at Valdosta State University, as well as the author of other books, including "Jim Crow's Last Stand" and "The Grapevine of the Black South."
"The Life & Times of Louis Lomax" is a strong re-introduction of Lomax to his hometown. A fascinating book, well researched, wonderfully written, about a fascinating figure who is not just forgotten at home but often not remembered nationally for his part in the civil rights movement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.