BOOKS: The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill: Defender of the Realm: William Manchester & Paul Reid

Decades ago, William Manchester embarked on a powerful trilogy based on the life of Winston Churchill.
The first and second volumes of Manchester's "The Last Lion" biography were magisterial and majestic, epic and detailed, intense and diverse.
In the first volume, Manchester not only jumped deep into Churchill's childhood, youth and adulthood up to middle age but he delved deep into the world that shaped Churchill and the world Churchill was beginning to shape from the Victorian era to World War I.
Manchester set the reader beside Winston during Churchill's Wilderness years. The era when Churchill was out of power but he could not be stopped from warning Britain, Europe and the world of rising dangers of Hitler and Nazi Germany.
Then, sadly, Manchester died. His third Churchill volume exhaustively researched with notes prepared but it sat unfinished for more than two decades.
Until Paul Reid finished what Manchester started.
"The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill: Defender of the Realm, 1940-1965."
The last volume misses some of Manchester's wry asides, some of the social commentary, but Reid does not miss a step in terms of detail and in capturing the strengths, flaws and foibles of Churchill at the height of his powers as British prime minister during World War II.
Reid also provides a comprehensive look at the war on all fronts.
Here, one encounters the Churchill who stood alone as Europe fell to Hitler, who inspired Britain, who sought help consistently from an isolationist United States, who saw his influence diminish as Russia and America entered the war, who saw the British Empire fade ...
While the title includes 1940-65, the majority of the book deals with Churchill during those first five years. More than 900 of the book's 1,053 pages are dedicated to the war years.
The last two chapters encompass the last 20 years of his life, which included a far-less successful second go as prime minister, a life that lasted until Churchill's 90th year.
The three "Last Lion" volumes are exhaustively researched but even weighing in at more than 2,000 pages never exhausting to read. As fascinating as the subject himself.
