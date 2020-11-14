For a supposed Earth man covered in mystical tattoos, the Illustrated Man's skin certainly leans toward stories from Mars.
Not surprising though given Ray Bradbury is also the author of "The Martian Chronicles." Still, "The Illustrated Man" is a creative way to present a short story collection.
A narrator runs across a tattooed man in the woods. This Illustrated Man asks to camp with the narrator then explains that his tattoos shift and move across his skin, telling stories as they go. But beware: Watching these stories unfold can lead to foretelling the death of the watcher. Still, the narrator watches transfixed.
Then, Bradbury rolls out his short story collection.
Plenty of rockets, lots of visits to and from Mars with all sorts of Earthlings moving there and all sorts of Martians living there or invading here.
Mars or not, the stories usually hold a lesson for the readers here on Earth.
A space captain chases the Messiah across the universe, looking for salvation everywhere but within; a man plans to replace himself with a lifelike marionette so he can go on a dream vacation; a couple escaping a harsh future seek refuge in 1930s Mexico ...
Most of the 18 stories still hold up decades after they were written. Readers will chuckle when realizing a year set solidly in the future at the time Bradbury penned the work is now a year fading in decades past. Or right here and now.
Take Bradbury's classic short story "The Exiles," included here.
In "The Exiles," the spirits of authors – such as Edgar Allen Poe and Charles Dickens – have escaped a book-burning Earth to colonize on Mars. The authors vanish as their last books are destroyed on Earth. The great purge of authors begins on Earth in the year 2020 – fitting isn't it?
Readers will find some of the short stories in "The Illustrated Man" in other Bradbury collections. The Illustrated Man's whirl of story-telling tattoos sets the scene for the collection but the concept is abandoned early until the book's end.
"The Illustrated Man" may be about 70 years old but it remains relevant and fun to read.
