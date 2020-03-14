BOOKS: The Hope of Glory: Jon Meacham

Jon Meacham may be best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning biographies on presidents.
His presidential books include "American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House," "Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power" and "Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush."
Some readers may be surprised that his latest book, "The Hope of Glory: Reflections on the Last Words of Jesus from the Cross," is a devotional. Anyone who has read his book, "American Gospel: God, the Founding Fathers, and the Making of a Nation," will not be surprised.
"The Hope of Glory" is a far more intimate and personal book than any of his previous works, including "The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels." The tone is reminiscent of his speaking voice for any who have heard Meacham in interviews or his memorable eulogy for the eldest President Bush.
He shares his beliefs and outlook on Scriptures, adding that his Episcopal faith has inspired within him a critical view of the Bible — critical not meaning "bad" here but rather an analytical interpretation.
In "The Hope of Glory," Meacham brings a potent combination of his faith and his scholarly abilities to examine the seven sets of words Jesus spoke on the cross: "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do" to "Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit."
"The Hope of Glory" is a thin volume but one with a great punch. The book examines the crux where the spiritual Christ meets the historical Jesus.
The book does not preach but it does have the power to teach.
Meacham brings a fresh voice to ancient words that still resonate with hundreds of millions of followers.
