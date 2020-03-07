BOOKS: The Holdout: Graham Moore

Graham Moore keeps switching gears.
And it works.
Moore debuted with the novel "The Sherlockian," a mystery about Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle’s decision to kill off his famed literary detective then revive him a few years later, and its connection to a modern-day mystery.
He followed it with "The Last Days of Night," a historical mystery set in the late 1800s featuring the "Current War" between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse.
Moore also picked up an Academy Award for the script to the movie "The Imitation Game," based on the cracking of the Enigma Code during World War II.
With his latest book, "The Holdout," Moore fully enters contemporary times – mostly.
Ten years ago, a jury found a man not guilty of murdering a teenage heiress in Los Angeles. To the public, the man's guilt was obvious. Early in deliberations, it was also apparent to the majority of the jury.
Maya Seale didn't agree. And after months of trial then long deliberations, she changes the jurors' minds to not convict Bobby Nock in the death of Jessica Silver.
The public treats the jurors like imbeciles and pariahs. The trial changed their lives. The experience steered Maya in the direction of becoming a defense attorney.
Now, a true crime series wants to gather the jurors for a 10-year anniversary reunion. Maya reluctantly joins them. A series of events leads to a new death and Maya being charged with murder.
Moore moves back and forth between the Nock trial a decade earlier and what's happening now. He does this with skill. Readers meet all of the jurors as he moves through the trial and its deliberations, as well as the current events as Maya tries clearing her name and answering the big question that has haunted her and the jurors for 10 years – who killed the teenage heiress?
If looking for a good mystery, don't be a holdout. Find Moore's latest.
