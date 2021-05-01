"The Hobbit, or There and Back Again" remains a delightful tale even 80-plus years after its 1937 publication.
By J.R.R. Tolkien, "The Hobbit" is a necessary precursor to his classic, "The Lord of the Rings." But readers don't have to read the 1,000-plus pages of the "Rings" books to pick up the 300 pages of "The Hobbit."
"The Hobbit" introduces the title characters and their hobbit habits. It lays out the world of Middle Earth – a blend of magical elves and wizards, malicious orcs, trolls and dragons, as well as dwarves and men. The book introduces key "Rings" players such as the wizard Gandalf the Grey and the creature known as Gollum.
And "The Hobbit" sets the premise for "The Lord of the Rings" by bringing the dark, powerful ring into the light of day ... setting into motion the later events in "Rings."
In terms of story, “The Hobbit” is set decades earlier than “The Lord of the Rings.” Instead of Frodo, it follows Frodo’s uncle, the hobbit Bilbo Baggins.
Gandalf the Grey convinces the reluctant Bilbo into leaving the comfort of the Shire to help a group of homeless dwarfs. Along the way, they confront orcs, giant spiders, wolves.
Bilbo faces a mighty dragon named Smaug, but he also meets the pathetic creature known as Gollum and, through a contest of riddles, wins the ring from him.
“The Hobbit” is a children’s book. It tells the story of how the ring and evil once again enter the world.
"The Hobbit" is well worth reaching for the first time or back again for re-reading.
