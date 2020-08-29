John Dickerson's tenure as a CBS correspondent/commentator on "Face the Nation" and "60 Minutes" has been marked by his knowledge of politics and presidential history.
Dickerson's knowledge culminates in a readable and relevant book, "The Hardest Job in the World: The American Presidency."
Through examples reaching back as far as George Washington (well, even before Washington as he looks at the development of the presidential concept during the Constitutional Convention) to Donald Trump, Dickerson chronicles how the job of president continues amassing more duties.
And not just duties that a president may assume through a power grab but duties the public thrusts upon the president or expects of a president once it becomes precedent. Duties that are not part of a president's constitutional powers but have become the expectation of the American tradition.
These duties include president as "first responder," the need for a president to visit disaster sites in person; as "consoler in chief," the need for the president to speak words of wisdom and reflection in the wake of a tragedy; of being an entertainer while being presidential; of being an "action hero president"; of being a "confidence man" in managing and fixing the economy, etc.
Dickerson argues the presidency has become an impossible job – a job designed to set up whoever is president to fail.
A job that keeps growing in its demands and expectations, a job that has become a non-stop whirlwind of campaigning though to most presidents shock successfully campaigning and against all odds winning the presidency does not translate into successfully running the government.
Dickerson does spend a lot of time reviewing the Trump presidency while reviewing past presidencies. Dickerson does not write a screed against Trump nor an ode praising him but for many the fairness he demonstrates toward the current occupant of the White House will depend on the hyper-partisanship of the reader.
Dickerson does a masterful job revealing how the presidency became so multi-faceted while outlining some possible ways to make the job more manageable. That's not too hard to understand.
