BOOKS: The Green Knight: Translated by Bernard O'Donoghue

"The Green Knight" provides several conundrums not only as a renamed medieval poem or a modern movie adaptation.
But whether one would do better reading, or re-reading, a translation of the epic poem first or after watching the recently released movie adaptation by director/screenwriter David Lowery.
Would the poem help one better understand the movie? Or does one better understand the poem for having seen the movie?
The movie is vague to the point of being maddening. Lowery's "The Green Knight" is riveting to watch, gorgeous to look at it in its honest grit, similar to looking at a painting by Chaim Soutine – finding the beauty in the visceral.
But it's weird, slow and disjointed.
With O'Donoghue's translation, the poem is relatively short, fast moving, its stanzas irrevocably linked like the chain mail of a knight's armor.
Oddly, the narrative of the poem not only makes sense in its own right but makes sense of unrelated scenes in the movie.
The poem has been reissued as "The Green Knight" to fall in line with the movie title rather than using its traditional title of "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight."
Much like Seamus Heaney's 2020 translation of the medieval epic "Beowulf," O'Donoghue provides a modern tongue to "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," but as O'Donoghue writes in the wonderful introduction and notes on his translation, the poem in its original form speaks to audiences then and now clearly in its own voice.
The poem proves that the ways of humanity are timeless whether in an era of now or a time of then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.