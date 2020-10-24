Television and movie adaptations are good advertisements for books.
Or at least they are for me.
I knew little about "Game of Thrones" prior to the HBO series premiered several years ago. But seeing previews and reading a couple of articles on the series led me to seek out George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" books.
I read the first book, "A Game of Thrones," then watched the first season of the series. By the start of the second TV season, I had read all of the available books.
Same goes for James McBride's "The Good Lord Bird." I knew nothing about the book until seeing previews and watching interviews regarding the recent debut of the Showtime television miniseries based on the novel.
My interest piqued, I found the book and read it.
Here, McBride pens a historical novel centered on the Kansas wars and Harpers Ferry raid of abolitionist John Brown in the days leading to the Civil War.
The narrator is a character whom Brown nicknames Onion – a Black lad whom Brown comes to believe is a girl.
McBride mines a deep wealth of grim humor and pathos from this novel, which includes cameos from other historical figures such as Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman.
Brown is a marvel in McBride's hands – a madman but a righteous man, a man of conviction who is easily duped because of his convictions, a violent man who is a humble man, etc.
Onion spells out these contradictions in his narration of the story. Onion's insights are powerful and funny. Imagine Mark Twain deciding to keep Huck Finn in a dress for the duration of the novel after Huck pretends to be a girl. Onion and McBride have that kind of literary relevance.
And now having read the book, it's time to tune into the television adaptation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.