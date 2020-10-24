The Good Lord Bird: James McBride

The Good Lord Bird

Television and movie adaptations are good advertisements for books.

Or at least they are for me.

I knew little about "Game of Thrones" prior to the HBO series premiered several years ago. But seeing previews and reading a couple of articles on the series led me to seek out George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" books. 

I read the first book, "A Game of Thrones," then watched the first season of the series. By the start of the second TV season, I had read all of the available books.

Same goes for James McBride's "The Good Lord Bird." I knew nothing about the book until seeing previews and watching interviews regarding the recent debut of the Showtime television miniseries based on the novel.

My interest piqued, I found the book and read it.

Here, McBride pens a historical novel centered on the Kansas wars and Harpers Ferry raid of abolitionist John Brown in the days leading to the Civil War.

The narrator is a character whom Brown nicknames Onion – a Black lad whom Brown comes to believe is a girl. 

McBride mines a deep wealth of grim humor and pathos from this novel, which includes cameos from other historical figures such as Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman.

Brown is a marvel in McBride's hands – a madman but a righteous man, a man of conviction who is easily duped because of his convictions, a violent man who is a humble man, etc. 

Onion spells out these contradictions in his narration of the story. Onion's insights are powerful and funny. Imagine Mark Twain deciding to keep Huck Finn in a dress for the duration of the novel after Huck pretends to be a girl. Onion and McBride have that kind of literary relevance.

And now having read the book, it's time to tune into the television adaptation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you