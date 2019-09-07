Even with Stieg Larsson's masterful Millennium Series thriller, that started with "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," protagonist Lisbeth Salander ran the risk of becoming a superhero.
She became unstoppable and could do almost anything and everything. She could continue despite being physically battered, stabbed and shot. She could outfight and outwit numerous foes. She could ride a motorcycle like Evel Knievel and hack a computer like a cyberterrorist and hunt down anyone anywhere.
She became something akin to Vin Diesel's character in "Fast & Furious" or Roger Moore's James Bond – a little more superhero-like with every next installment. Lisbeth Salander ran the risk of becoming a cartoon.
No such worries with David Lagercrantz's latest take on Larsson's character.
Halfway through "The Girl Who Lived Twice," readers may wish Lisbeth would jump on a motorcycle, fight a few bad guys, shake off a couple of bullets, even don a cape and leap over tall buildings in a single bound.
But for the majority of the book, she does research on a computer and squabbles with her girlfriend. Even her long-time ally, journalist Mikael Blomvkist, is bored, unable to dive deep in any investigative pieces.
Granted the novel has its interesting points – and it does pick up – but it doesn't feel like a Lisbeth Salander book. Not even as much as Lagercrantz's two earlier Salander novels, "The Girl in the Spider's Web" and "The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye."
She doesn't need to be a comic book Daredevil but Lisbeth must be a bit of a daredevil or she's not Lisbeth Salander. She's simply the Girl Who Spends Too Much Time on Her Computer. People can see that girl at work or the mall.
