"The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency" is a history book that readers can apply to their own lives and jobs.
Chris Whipple's concise and incisive chapters on the chiefs of staff for Presidents Richard M. Nixon through President Barack Obama (the book was published in 2016 so no chapter on President Donald Trump's chiefs of staff in the original editions, though in more recent editions a Trump chapter has been added) provide historic context to how the individual chiefs and presidents handled various moments and crises during their respective times in office.
But the book is also instructional as a management tool: Avoid "yes men," be confident enough to hire smart people, delegate jobs but have someone who is in charge, etc.
Whipple has an easy-going writing style and his information is based not only on document research but on interviews with the chiefs of staff and in some cases the former presidents.
The book is fun for history buffs and informative for managers.
