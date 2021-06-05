BOOKS: The Final Twist: Jeffery Deaver

"The Final Twist" is Jeffery Deaver's third book about Colter Shaw, a survivalist who earns his keep by seeking rewards.
As the first two books – "The Never Game" and "The Goodbye Man" – reveal, Shaw is good at finding people, saving people, uncovering nefarious doings and both earning rewards and opting not to collect if the reward seems too much of a financial strain on the people needing help locating lost loved ones.
The first two books contain flashback chapters referring to Shaw's being raised in a family led by a survivalist father. Those flashbacks also offer a mystery regarding the father's death and Shaw's older brother who disappeared after the father's death.
"The Final Twist" delves into the mysteries of the death and disappearance. Sadly, with often disappointing results.
While the first two novels contained the suspense and depth that readers have come to expect from the man who created the Lincoln Rhyme series of books and other well-paced novels, something about Deaver's "The Final Twist" seems off.
And it seems off from the opening pages which are slow to draw readers into the plot ... even though many readers will have likely read the first two books and are already invested in Colter Shaw.
Perhaps, the draw is slow because Shaw seems absent in these early pages. The character seems like a shadow of the one introduced in the previous two books. In the earlier books, readers felt they were riding along inside Shaw's head. In "Twist," it seems like readers and Shaw are watching the early action from a distance.
That changes as the book continues but not as well as in previous books.
Still, to understand "The Final Twist," it's paramount to have read the two previous books but even the readers who have read them may feel like they're twisting in the wind here.
