BOOKS: The Fall of Richard Nixon: Tom Brokaw

Tom Brokaw has had a tremendously successful career — award-winning newsman, network anchor in the days when the position still carried national prestige and influence, bestselling author and the man who coined the phrase "Greatest Generation" referring to the men and women who came of age during the Great Depression then fought World War II abroad and on the homefront.
He has also had a front-row seat to history.
In his latest book, "The Fall of Richard Nixon: A Reporter Remembers Watergate," Brokaw combines his experiences as the young NBC News White House correspondent and the developing Watergate scandal engulfing President Nixon's administration.
Brokaw details the history as well as his personal reflections on covering the story along with concise profiles of people he met during the Nixon era and insightful and humorous anecdotes about the administration and the job of network TV news reporter in the 1970s.
"The Fall of Richard Nixon" is a short read, filled with concise chapters and several photos. Brokaw writes in the matter-of-fact style of the news reporter. One can imagine his great, rumbling baritone voice narrating passages while reading this memoir.
The book provides glimpses into a Washington, D.C., of the past but tells a story that still feels relevant nearly 50 years later.
"The Fall of Nixon" is not a detailed account of either the Nixon administration or its fall but it is an informative and revealing look at the times and the men.
