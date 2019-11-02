BOOKS: The Essential Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe

Halloween has passed for another year but that doesn't mean readers can't still find a fright and thrill from the works of Edgar Allan Poe.
The master of the macabre wrote such famed horror short stories as "The Fall of the House of Usher," "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Black Cat," "The Pit and the Pendulum," "The Masque of the Red Death," and poems such as "Annabel Lee," "The Bells" and "The Raven."
He also wrote "The Murders in the Rue Morgue," a tale considered to have given birth to the modern detective story. With its deductive detective and its obsequious assistant narrator, one can certainly see the seeds leading to Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot.
Readers can find these stories, more and others in multiple volumes of Poe available in libraries and book stores.
Numerous Poe stories and poems are available in a discount, hard-cover format with the Lifetime Library edition of "The Essential Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe." The book includes an insightful introduction explaining the life and influence of Poe.
True, Halloween 2019 has passed but with the time change Sunday, Nov. 3, the nights get longer, the leaves will be falling soon (hopefully) and temperatures will be dropping soon (again, hopefully) so fall is a perfect time for Poe.
Especially, if you feel it's still far too early for some Christmas cheer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.