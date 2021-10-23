BOOKS: The Deacon's Guide: Dr. William C. Morgan

Dr. William C. Morgan is well known throughout South Georgia.
He's a Valdosta State graduate, earning a bachelor of fine arts degree in speech communications in 1985 and a master's degree in public administration in 1989, before earning his doctorate of theological studies in 2002 from Bethany Bible College and Theological Seminary in Dothan, Alabama, and a doctorate of ministry degree in pastoral leadership in 2012 from the Andersonville Theological Seminary of Camilla.
He served three years as moderator of the South Georgia Missionary Baptist Association, served seven years as a volunteer chaplain at South Georgia Medical Center and served in several other capacities with other organizations.
He is the retired pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church, where he served for 26 years in Valdosta. But before he was a pastor, Morgan was a deacon in the church.
So, when he writes a book titled "The Deacon's Guide," Morgan knows what he's talking about.
In "The Deacon's Guide," Morgan uses his experiences as a deacon and as a pastor, and as a pastor who worked with deacons, along with research and biblical passages that apply to church leadership.
Morgan describes a deacon as not only a leader in the church who works closely with the pastor and the congregation but as a person who must be close to God. A deacon must lead by example of spirit, service, forgiveness, obedience and compassion.
"Guide" explores the role of the deacon in the church and with the pastor. It examines how the church – deacons and pastors – should not split the church between the finances of business and the saving of souls respectively but rather they should work together to cover all aspects of the church.
"The Deacon's Guide" seems to be the handbook for any person considering becoming a deacon to the deacon who is already serving the church. It is also an important book for pastors to weigh the development of relationships with deacons.
And it's an interesting book for any congregant seeking a better understanding of the dynamics of leadership at church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.