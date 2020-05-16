Even diehard Stephen King fans will either love or hate this book.
"The Colorado Kid" is a mystery. Originally published in 2005 as part of the Hard Case Crime series, the book has been rereleased with new illustrations and a new introduction from the publisher.
Essentially, the Hard Case Crime concept is to reintroduce readers to the pulp paperback stories of the past. And not just with the stories that can be read in a sitting or two but published in a cheaper mode, on less expensive paper, with the painted covers of lurid scenes.
On a lark, Hard Case publishers reached out to Stephen King, asking him for a blurb to help sell the new line of books.
To their shock, King wanted to contribute a story instead of just a blurb.
"The Colorado Kid" established the Hard Case Crime series.
The book features two old newspapermen sharing a decades-old mystery with an intern. It's something akin to the story that got away from the two veteran newsmen. An unidentified man is found dead on the beach, with food lodged in his throat.
Even though King predicted readers would love or hate this story – and most readers may well realize what there is to hate about this book near its conclusion, "The Colorado Kid" inspired the TV show "Haven," even though little of the book was included in any of the episodes.
"The Colorado Kid" is a fun read, even though many will find it frustrating, too.
For a more satisfying look at King's participation in the Hard Case Crime series, seek out his other contribution: "Joyland." The new edition of "The Colorado Kid" includes a lengthy excerpt from "Joyland" to whet readers' appetites.
