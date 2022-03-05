Molly is a prisoner who, at times, isn't certain of her reality, whether she's awake or dreaming, drugged or cognizant. She does know she's being held against her will, that she was abducted and is part of some bizarre experiment.
Michael is the brother searching for the missing Molly. He hopes to find her alive but he's searching for answers with hope dwindling. With his recently met girlfriend, Lizzie, they look for what happened to Molly, fueled by a series of texts that foster Michael's hopes.
Meanwhile, Molly continues her efforts to escape the Circle.
Valdosta-based author Jeremy Adkins has penned a page-turning mystery/thriller with "The Circle."
Each chapter of the novel splits between the perspectives of Michael with Lizzie and Molly. Michael and Lizzie get to know one another during the search for Molly while Molly endures the ordeal of Dr. Cooper's Circle.
Molly's efforts to escape are repeatedly thwarted. Michael is constantly frustrated by the unknown. Readers wanting a quick resolution in one volume may be frustrated by the book's last line: "To be continued ..." But Adkins creates a scenario that should have some readers as curious as Michael's search for answers.
Adkins is a West Virginia native with degrees in psychology and history. He and wife Shanna live in South Georgia with their three children.
