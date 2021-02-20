BOOKS: The Body: Bill Bryson

Bill Bryson has a way with words.
Whether it's about heavenly bodies or the body we walk around in or the world we send our bodies through, Bryson can explain things in a way that's easy to understand while making readers reconsider things they thought they knew.
In "A Short History of Nearly Everything," the man best known for his travel guides took on the universe and exited with a wonderful book that explained the theories of the cosmos.
In "The Body: A Guide for Occupants," Bryson takes a deep look within himself, you, me, everybody. Well, every human body.
He explores what is known about the head, the brain, the organs, the skeleton, the circulatory system, the lungs, feet, hands, hormones, etc. If he doesn't know why something does something, or better yet if science doesn't know, he simply says so.
Otherwise, each page is crammed full of ideas that should have a reader reconsidering almost every part of him or herself. We all know our bodies are marvels but we often take them for granted, and abuse them by indulging in too much food or drink or denying them the right foods or exercise.
Bryson and "The Body" reminds us what a miracle each person is, how each person is fragile but remarkably resilient.
"The Body" was originally published a couple of years ago but a paperback edition was released the first of this year.
It's a splendid way to get to know yourself better.
