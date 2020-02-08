Prince was apparently working on a memoir at the time of his death in 2016.
"The Beautiful Ones" contains portions of the incomplete manuscript along with copies of actual handwritten letters and entries.
Presented along with photographs from Prince's personal albums, the book is as eclectic and as artistic as the man himself.
It also contains his original handwritten plotting of "Purple Rain" — the 1980s album and film which some consider a musical/cinematic memoir culminating from his childhood and youth.
"The Beautiful Ones" is the coming-of-age story of a brilliant musical genius. A kid from the wintry, down-to-earth Minnesota who transformed himself into an international superstar. A man known around the world but wrapped in an aura of mystery that made him almost unknowable.
The book sheds some light into what turned Prince Rogers Nelson into Prince but never fully strips away the allure of the mystery.
Which makes "The Beautiful Ones" all the more compelling.
