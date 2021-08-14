BOOKS: The Age of Reagan: Sean Wilentz

Sean Wilentz wrote the excellent volume “The Rise of American Democracy,” which chartered the nation’s progress in the era between the Revolution and the Civil War.
Considered by some to be a liberal historian, Newsweek once coupled Wilentz with conservative columnist George Will to discuss the impetus of Wilentz’s book, “The Age of Reagan.”
In the article, Wilentz concedes that President Ronald Reagan had a far more powerful and lasting impact than many academics originally wanted to admit. The Newsweek article almost reads like a lovefest for Reagan, but the book does not.
“The Age of Reagan” argues that Ronald Reagan was the dominant political figure of the 30-year period mentioned in the book’s subtitle, "A History 1974-2004," but Wilentz doesn’t cut Reagan, his administration or his policies any slack. There are extensive chapters on the Iran-Contra Affair, malfeasance within the administration, the build-up of the national deficit, etc.
Wilentz also takes a critical look at successes attributed to Reagan, such as winning the Cold War; Wilentz argues that there is a myth rising that Reagan caused the downfall of the Soviet Union singlehandedly. Reagan was instrumental, Wilentz notes, but so were previous American presidents and policies during the Cold War.
The fascinating thing, Wilentz finds, is that many conservatives thought Reagan was naive or a dupe to meet with the Soviets — the same conservatives who would later proclaim Reagan as their political guide and create a myth around his personality and presidency.
Still, the thrust of the book is that Reagan gave rise to the conservative movement first as he progressed on the national political stage in the mid 1970s to his presidency which eventually led to the Republican revolution of 1994 in Congress, the rise of George W. Bush, etc., up and unto the return of a Democrat majority in Congress with the 2004 elections.
This, Wilentz contends, was the age of Reagan.
