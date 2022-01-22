Susan Jones is an author who lives in South Georgia. The star of her children's book series, "The Adventures of Cooper," is based on her real Basset hound, Cooper.
"The Adventures of Cooper" and "The Adventures of Cooper: The Fire Breathing Machine" are the first two books in what is already a multiple-book series.
The story starts with Cooper being selected as a pup to be a family pet. Cooper meets the family's older dog, whose acceptance of the pup leads to the family adopting Cooper. Cooper experiences the newness of everything as a puppy in a new home, especially a lot of new things to chew.
In "The Fire Breathing Machine," Cooper tries to figure out the family's washer and dryer, and protect the family from these fire-breathing machines.
Jones writes the books from Cooper's perspective so readers see the world as Cooper sees it. Jones writes with a direct style that is fun and insightful.
So are the illustrations by Mary Evelyn A. Tucker. The illustrations throughout this book combine a realistic look at how dogs act as well as some fun twists that underscore the facets of choosing drawings instead of photography. Tucker is able to combine a realistic portrayal of Cooper with some cartoon-type aspects when desired.
The combination of writing and art makes the "The Adventures of Cooper" series perfect for children but they are also enjoyable for adults who love dogs. Many adults who read these books prior to reading them to their kids or grandkids will find themselves laughing at the familiar antics coupled with the unique perspective of Cooper.
Kids or no kids, adults can enjoy the "Cooper" series and support a local author.
Together, Jones, Tucker and Cooper make for a winning team.
