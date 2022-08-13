BOOKS: The ABC Murders: Agatha Christie

"Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile" may be the more famous Hercule Poirot mysteries but Agatha Christie's "The ABC Murders" is right up there with them.
It may be even better. But that could be because "ABC" is much lesser known than "Orient Express" and "Nile." But that is only part of the reason. "ABC" is a really good book.
Poirot receives a letter that a person will be killed in Andover on the 24th of the month. The letter challenges the famed Belgian detective to solve it before or after the crime. Mrs. Ascher is killed in Andover. More letters, more challenges, more alphabetical deaths: Betty Bernhard is killed in Bexhill; Sir Carmichael Clarke is killed in Churston.
Poirot races from English town to town trying to solve the case before the next mailed letter, alphabetical letter and person drops. He is not alone here. Scotland Yard is on the case. A commission of people related to the victims works with Poirot and other investigators. When the press reports the story of a serial killer on the loose, the country is in an uproar.
Though first published in 1936, "The ABC Murders" feels modern.
Christie employs chapters chronicling the movements of the lead suspect in the case. Poirot is challenged here and is unable to solve the case before more murders occur. He and his sidekick/narrator, Capt. Arthur Hastings, have several personable and even hilarious exchanges throughout the book.
"ABC" underscores why Agatha Christie mysteries are so good. She's a master of misdirection – literary sleight of hand.
Poirot and the characters seem far more human here, which in the case of the detective makes him far more interesting.
Of the dozens of Poirot books, "The ABC Murders" is often listed as one of Christie's top 10 stories. There's good reason for that nearly 90 years later. It's as simple as ABC – good storytelling and wonderful characterizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.