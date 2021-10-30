BOOKS: Taking Paris: Martin Dugard

There's no mention of the word "Killing" in the title, except for a brief promo line, and Bill O'Reilly is reduced to an attribution for a blurb but "Taking Paris: The Epic Battle for the City of Lights" reads like one of the "Killing" books that Martin Dugard regularly co-authors with O'Reilly.
"Killing" books refers to O'Reilly and Dugard's bestsellers: "Killing Lincoln," "Killing Kennedy," "Killing Jesus," "Killing Patton," "Killing" etc., etc. etc.
Arguably given some of the stretches of the later "Killing" books, Dugard could have titled this book "Killing Paris." Luckily, he did not.
"Taking Paris" is a solid historical read, fast-paced, history structured like a novel. It follows the fall of Paris to the Nazis during World War II to the liberation of Paris by the Allies in Europe.
But "Paris" includes hallmark characteristics of the "Killing" books – the cliffhanger sentences at the ends of chapters, a sense of foreboding, an easy-to-read dive into a historical era and its players.
Here, as the cover illustrates, readers encounter Winston Churchill, Erwin Rommel, Gen. George S. Patton, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Charles de Gaulle. Several other key figures also loom large in this volume but it is good to see a more well-rounded portrayal of de Gaulle.
In many histories dealing with the French resistance during World War II, de Gaulle is depicted solely as an irritant to Churchill, Eisenhower, Roosevelt, etc., but Dugard reveals the spirit of de Gaulle. Oui, he's still a pain to the Allies but readers will have a better understanding of why the Allies not only put up with him but why he was essential to French participation in liberating Paris and the nation.
Dugard writes a compelling and human look at the tragedy, struggle and triumph of Paris during the war. O'Reilly's name may be missing but nothing is missing from "Paris." If anything, it is better than the "Killing" books.
