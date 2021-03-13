My copy of James Clavell's "Tai-Pan" has sat on any number of shelves for the past 40 years.
The yellowed paperback was part of a trilogy of paperback novels given as a gift back in the early 1980s. The boxed set also included Clavell's "King Rat" and "Shogun." Both of those novels were read while I was still a teenager. Rearranging some books recently, I ran across the unread "Tai-Pan." The front cover fell off within the first chapter of the 700-page historical novel.
It was worth the wait.
"Tai-Pan" is set in the mid-19th century in the early days of colonial Hong Kong. Like Clavell's other books, he explores the Western world, or Western characters, arriving in Asia and the clashes between cultures as well as characters.
Here, Dirk Struan is the tai-pan – or supreme leader – of a trading company, as well as the de facto leader of the newly created Hong Kong colony. Struan faces challenges from cultural differences – though Clavell describes him as having adapted better to Chinese customs than any other Westerner; however, his main rival is another European, Tyler Brock, a former shipmate, leader of another trading company and decades-long enemy.
Set following the British victory in the First Opium War, the book follows Struan's adventures and plotting to maintain his station for himself, his family and his trading company which he sees as his claim to immortality.
Clavell introduces historical and cultural elements into this fictional tale. He spent years researching Hong Kong and its history. "Tai-Pan" is a riveting adventure filled with colorful, larger-than-life characters.
But it's also a book reflective of the era when it was written. "Tai-Pan" was published in 1966. It sold millions of copies and was made into a movie, but it seems doubtful it would receive such popular and critical acclaim today.
Still, it's a remarkable read that may inspire a search for other novels from the late Clavell.
