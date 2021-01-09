BOOKS: Sunday Morning Teach: Dr. Sharon Breeden, Ph.D.

Dr. Sharon Breeden writes an insightful study book with "Sunday Morning Teach: A Clarion Call for Divine Alignment."
The South Georgia pastor bases her book soundly on biblical scripture with chapters and verses from the Bible serving as the inspiration for each lesson.
The lessons are concise and designed to bring the scripture alive for the reader. Breeden concludes each lesson-chapter with pages for notes and questions for "discussion & personal points to meditate."
In a book summary, promotional material describes the book as "a loud, clear clarion call to repent and align our lives to God through the power of a Rhema Word. As God speaks through this collection, we should approach each lesson with an open mind, an open heart and receptive spirit. It is the will of God that none should perish and that all should come to repentance." (2 Peter 3:9)
Breeden writes that the book is "a tangible work created by visitations from God. I feel that God used a combination of my two worlds to birth 'Sunday Morning Teach.'"
The book is designed for use by individuals, Sunday School classes, Bible study groups. Unlike some books based on biblical lessons, "Sunday Morning Teach" is not a shorter work of a dozen or so lessons filled with personal stories from the author. It is a thick book of nearly 50 lessons derived from biblical passages and reflection on each passage and how people can apply the passage to their lives and spiritual journey.
A person could read the book through in a few or more sittings but "Sunday Morning Teach" is designed as a group lesson or as a daily devotional intended for discussion and/or reflection.
Breeden is a Quitman native and a South Georgia educator. She is the pastor of Mount Moriah.
"Sunday Morning Teach" is available through Barnes & Noble and amazon.com and as an ebook. More information, email Breeden at breedena@live.com.
