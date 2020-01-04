BOOKS: Streets of Laredo: Larry McMurtry

There was no plan to revisit the sequels after re-reading Larry McMurtry's "Lonesome Dove" a few months ago.
Yet, last week, "Streets of Laredo," McMurtry's first follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize-winning epic Western, slid easily enough off the book shelf. McMurtry would write two more related books the "Lonesome Dove" prequels, "Dead Man's Walk" and "Comanche Moon."
But "Laredo" is set in the years after "Lonesome Dove." McMurtry killed off a whole cast of characters before the last page of "Lonesome Dove." He lets readers know early in "Streets of Laredo" he's killed off a few more between the two books.
Here, Capt. Woodrow Call, the legendary former Texas Ranger, has given up his Montana ranch to return to Texas as a bounty hunter. Viewed as a hard man in "Lonesome Dove," he's regularly referred to as a killer of bad men in "Streets of Laredo."
Here, the aging Call is hired to hunt down a violent, young train robber. Pea Eye, one of his former rangers, has married Lorena, the young prostitute from "Lonesome Dove" who is now a mother of five and a school teacher.
While hunting for the train robber, Call and company cross paths with an even more vicious outlaw who burns his victims alive.
McMurtry spends a big portion of the book with Maria, the tragic but strong-willed mother of the young bank robber.
While "Streets of Laredo" features several "Lonesome Dove" characters, the tone is different than the original novel. McMurtry's world is still violent but the epic expanse of "Lonesome Dove" has become more contained as the distances of the once big country become more settled but no less savage at times.
"Streets of Laredo" falters in the shadow of the masterpiece "Lonesome Dove" but it does stand strong on its own.
