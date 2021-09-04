BOOKS: Sooley: John Grisham

Reading a John Grisham book is like going to a restaurant where the food is inconsistent.
The first time, even the first few times, the food is incredibly delicious. Then, not so much. But it was so good those other times, back you go. And it's wonderful again. Then, going again, not so much.
Still, when that restaurant is good, it's really good. So good that you're willing to put up with the off times.
That's sort of where I'm at with John Grisham novels.
Those early books were great but then there have been some clunkers in more recent years. Still, there's always something good enough to keep me coming back to his next book.
"Sooley" is one of those Grisham books that keep me coming back.
It is not the traditional Grisham thriller or court case book. Yes, there's a lawyer in this book but "Sooley" is not about her.
Instead, it is about Samuel Sooleymon, a Sudan teenager, who comes to the United States for an international high school basketball competition. While in the States, Samuel, who eventually picks up the nickname Sooley, is recruited into an American university basketball program – not because of the skill he demonstrates or even his size, but rather for the potential for growth in both talent and height.
And his infectious smile and heart.
But while in the U.S., violent tragedy strikes his family in the Sudan. Relatives die and become refugees. Sooley has dreams of making it big in basketball but he has even larger dreams of rescuing his surviving family and bringing them to America.
"Sooley" is not Grisham's first sports book. He's written a few. He's also written more than a few novels that are not the expected Grisham courtroom dramas. Often, those non-traditional Grisham books are the better Grisham novels.
Many readers won't like where "Sooley" goes but anyone who likes basketball or a good read about the human spirit should find something to enjoy here. It will keep you coming back.
