BOOKS: Silverview: John Le Carre

Books that are published after an author's death are a mixed bag.
They were either partially completed at the time of the author's death and were put together by another writer based on notes. Or even without notes.
Or they are published unfinished.
Or they are complete but for some reason the author did not think the manuscript worthy of publication.
Fans reluctantly buy them – wanting to read at least one last yarn by a beloved author while wondering if the purchase simultaneously betrays that author's integrity.
John Le Carre, pen name of David John Moore Cornwell, author of more than two dozen British spy novels, including "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold" and "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy," died last December. He was nearly 90 years old.
He continued writing and publishing intelligent and well-paced books into his 80s, including his last two novels, "A Legacy of Spies" and "Agent Running in the Field."
"Silverview," according to an afterword by his son, Nick Cornwell, was completed before his father's death. Other than a few typos and a few awkward phrases, Cornwell said little had to be done to the completed manuscript before publication.
Le Carre and "Silverview" are exceptions to the rule.
Cornwell has no idea why his father withheld this manuscript. He guesses it is because "Silverview" reveals a fractured intelligence service – one rife with political divisions and hard on those who served.
"Silverview" is a fine book centered on the lonely lives of spies and difficult choices they make when experience redefines the parameters of their mission for Queen and country.
Le Carre was never Ian Fleming. His George Smiley and other characters are not James Bond. His books are more about the minds and souls of spies and the people they know rather than the physical action of fistfights and car chases.
But no less taut, suspenseful or entertaining because of their deep dives into the human mind, heart and soul. All due to Le Carre's real-world experience in British intelligence and his deft writing style and insights.
"Silverview" is a posthumous book that fans should not feel ashamed or cheated buying.
The book is John Le Carre at the top of his game – smart, candid, stylish, relevant.
