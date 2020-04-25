Harlan Ellison's story introductions were sometimes better than the stories.
And Ellison was a master of the short story.
But, man, he could really write an introduction.
In each of his many short story collections, Ellison wrote a few pages before each story about how he came to write the story.
For example, "Flop Sweat" is a scary story about a talk radio host who learns she has had a terribly powerful influence on many of her regular listeners.
In the introduction to "Flop Sweat," Ellison writes how he was challenged to pen a story the afternoon before sharing it on the evening broadcast of a talk radio show. The female radio host gave him the subject matter seven hours prior to show time. Her challenge for Ellison: "Write a story about a female talk show host."
In the introduction to "Jeffty is Five," Ellison writes about the cynical views of adulthood compared to the often soft nostalgia for things from childhood. He writes how he is some ways both Jeffty, the subject of the story, and Donny, the narrator; he writes about friendships, lost romance of storytelling from another era and medium with the sordid tales from media of the time when he wrote the story.
"Jeffty is Five" is about a kid who doesn't age. While Jeffty and Donny were 5 years old at the same time, Donny grows up while Jeffty remains forever, well, 5. Not only that but Donny discovers Jeffty is some how tuned into a world where the forever boy still listens to new broadcasts of old radio programs such as "The Shadow" and old movies with serials, features and cartoons.
The short stories are fantasy-fueled tales that share insights into real emotions, real world issues and real ideas. Ellison was a master of weaving these stories.
Ellison died nearly two years ago at the age of 84. "Shatterday" is just one of his numerous short story collections.
His stories are still relevant. And his voice still lives in the riveting introductions to these stories. Ellison serves as a cantankerous, needling conscience guiding readers through his words and worlds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.